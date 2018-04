Season 2 of "Murder Chose Me" premieres April 4 with a look at a triple shooting in the Shreveport neighborhood known as "The Bottoms." Former Shreveport homicide Detective Rod Demery says he already likes Season 2 better than Season 1. "One is kinda an introduction, it's really intimate and shows who I am. I think this season is more gritty, more raw and shows the actual crimes."