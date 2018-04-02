DeSoto shoots down idea of getting the Feds to investigate - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

KSLA Investigates: DeSoto shoots down idea of getting the Feds to investigate

While a state auditor continues digging through the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office's books, parish leaders kill the idea of having the FBI investigate possible abuse of the overtime ticket-writing program most commonly known as LACE.

Powered by Frankly