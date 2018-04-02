FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings in strong storms and cooler weather

Our next big weather-maker will arrive tomorrow. On Tuesday, a strong cold front will blast through the area and bring in a round of heavy rain and storms. Plus, much cooler air and gusty north winds will follow the front. Most of the area will be under a Slight Risk of severe weather tomorrow, so a few strong to severe storms will be possible. The main threat will be the potential for damaging wind gusts. However, large hail and tornado or two can't be ruled out.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.