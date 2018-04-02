FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings in strong storms and cooler weather

Our next big weather-maker will arrive tomorrow. On Tuesday, a strong cold front will blast through the area and bring in a round of heavy rain and storms. Plus, much cooler air and gusty north winds will follow the front. Most of the area will be under a Slight Risk of severe weather tomorrow, so a few strong to severe storms will be possible. The main threat will be the potential for damaging wind gusts. However, large hail and tornado or two can't be ruled out.