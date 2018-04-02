Tiger Town closing store, going virtual - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Kim Evans and her late husband, Dave, spent years working alongside each other at Tiger Town. She handled the business side of the Shreveport store while Dave, well, he was the energy that kept it going. Now as the brick-and-mortar operations begin to wind down, Kim Evans is taking time to reminisce about some of the best years of her life with the man she loved.

