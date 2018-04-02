Tiger Town closing store, going virtual

Kim Evans and her late husband, Dave, spent years working alongside each other at Tiger Town. She handled the business side of the Shreveport store while Dave, well, he was the energy that kept it going. Now as the brick-and-mortar operations begin to wind down, Kim Evans is taking time to reminisce about some of the best years of her life with the man she loved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.