Saddled with bad luck, Homer man shares his "series of calamities"

Broken utility pole leads to natural gas line break and now no water. "A series of calamities" is how Alan Bauldree describes his life the past few days. Now the Homer resident is sharing his story so others may learn from his troubles. And as bad as it looks, he says, it could have been worse.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.