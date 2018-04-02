Updated Future Track for Tuesday's storms - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Updated Future Track for Tuesday's storms

By Ron Young, Meteorologist
An updated look at Tuesday's Future Track shows that the storms are pretty well on track. However, it may take a little longer for the storms to get fully organized. We will track it very closely and keep you informed.

