Kalie: Warm Easter Weekend - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Kalie: Warm Easter Weekend

By Kalie Pluchel, Meteorologist
Connect

Tracking lots of sunshine today, but clouds build in overnight. Rain chances look slim, but areas in the northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 70s all weekend. 

Powered by Frankly