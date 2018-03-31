Kalie: Warm Easter Weekend

Tracking lots of sunshine today, but clouds build in overnight. Rain chances look slim, but areas in the northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 70s all weekend.
