NSU preparing for the Texas Relays

By Rashad Johnson, Sports Reporter
NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

After recording national top 10 marks while sweeping the 100 and 200 meter dashes last Saturday, Northwestern State junior Micah Larkins was voted Southland Conference Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.  

