Riverview Theater renovations could cost Shreveport Opera $50,000 to $70,000

Temporarily moving to venues including The Strand Theatre while Riverview Theater is renovated will cost the Shreveport Opera an extra $50,000 to $70,000 "... because we're the one organization that has big scenery and lots of props and large casts," says Steve Aiken, the organization's general manager and artistic director.
