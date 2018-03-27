Woman saved from car sinking in duck pond meets one of her rescuers

A Shreveport woman who, along with three grandchildren, was saved from a car sinking in the East Kings Highway duck pond meets one of her rescuers. "I've invited him over. And, like I said, he better come."
