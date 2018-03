It smells like cigarette smoke inside Tiki Bar. For manager Allison North, that's just fine. Smoking is a tradition as laid back as the atmosphere in the Shreveport venue. North would like it to stay that way. "The demographic we want, we're owning it. It's working out perfect." She's not worried that city officials are discussing a smoking ban. "They've always been talking about it, as far as I know, every year when the ordinance comes up."