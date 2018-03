The $3.2 million renovation of Riverview Theater will force Shreveport's opera, ballet, symphony orchestra and several other groups to find a temporary home. That could be expensive. With the exception of operating costs, the theater is virtually a free venue for them and other groups. The Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet estimates the temporary move will cost the organization extra $50,000. The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra expects to spend an extra $30,000 next season.