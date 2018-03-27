Storm estimated time line

From today through Thursday, rain and storms will move slowly to the southeast across the Ark-La-Tex with heavy rainfall possible. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 1 PM today and expires Thursday morning.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.