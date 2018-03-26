VORTEX SE aims to help forecasters better understand tornadoes i - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

VORTEX SE aims to help forecasters better understand tornadoes in the Southeast

The number of killer tornadoes in the Southeast is disproportionately larger than the number of tornadoes throughout the U.S. KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Kalie Pluchel explains how an experiment aims to help forecasters understand why.

