Nice today, but heavy rainfall for Wednesday & Thursday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Nice today, but heavy rainfall for Wednesday & Thursday

By Kalie Pluchel, Meteorologist
Connect

Tracking a nice weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated shower or two. Rain dominates most of the forecast as we start next week with the potential threat for flooding Wednesday and Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly