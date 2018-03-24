Nice today, but heavy rainfall for Wednesday & Thursday

Tracking a nice weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated shower or two. Rain dominates most of the forecast as we start next week with the potential threat for flooding Wednesday and Thursday.
