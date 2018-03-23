Decent weekend ahead, heavy rain next week - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Decent weekend ahead, heavy rain next week

By Ron Young, Meteorologist
Friday through Sunday is not looking bad at all. It should be mostly cloudy and dry except for isolated thundershowers Sunday. After a quiet Monday a heavy rain event unfold late Tuesday and last through at least Thursday.

