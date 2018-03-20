DeSoto 2nd-, 3rd-graders run 4-by-100 in less than a minute

The winners of last year's U.S. National Junior Olympics were in Shreveport's Lee Hedges Stadium on March 17 to show off their speed. The second- and third-graders from DeSoto Parish ran the 4-by-100 in less than a minute. (Source: KSLA News 12)
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.