LSUS Pilots sail to NAIA Final Four

By Rashad Johnson, Sports Reporter
LSU Shreveport built a 10-point lead early in the second half that proved to be enough to hold off Wayland Baptist (Texas), 71-66, and earn a place in the Fab Four of the 81st Annual NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship.

