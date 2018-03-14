Loyola College Prep students use faith to honor those slain in F - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Loyola College Prep students use faith to honor those slain in FL school shooting

Loyola College Prep students used their morning Mass on March 14 to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Sophomore Ella Mason read off their names, each punctuated by the toll of a bell and a minute of silence.

Powered by Frankly