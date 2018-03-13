Man helps pull woman from car sinking in Anderson Bayou - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Hunter Coleman was on his way home from picking up dinner when he saw a number of vehicles parked alongside Anderson Bayou. That's when the 26-year-old saw the sedan sinking into the duck pond and sprang into action.

