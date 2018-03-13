Man helps pull woman from car sinking in Anderson Bayou

Hunter Coleman was on his way home from picking up dinner when he saw a number of vehicles parked alongside Anderson Bayou. That's when the 26-year-old saw the sedan sinking into the duck pond and sprang into action.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.