What is a downburst? - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

What is a downburst?

KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Kalie Pluchel explains what happens in a downburst like the one March 10 that blew a tree onto a tent at Brushy Creek Campground in East Texas, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

Powered by Frankly