Storm victim's father: "How there were not more fatalities at this campsite is unbelievable"

"How there were not more fatalities at this campsite is unbelievable," said Jim Zaruba Jr., whose daughter was killed when strong storms blew a tree down on a tent at Brushy Creek campground at Lake O' the Pines in East Texas. Her husband, Mark, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Their three children escaped unhurt.