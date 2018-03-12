Weather Explained: What is a downburst? - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Weather Explained: What is a downburst?

High winds from a downburst March 10 blew a tree onto a tent at Brushy Creek Campground in East Texas, killing a woman and injuring her husband. KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Kalie Pluchel explains what happens in a downburst.

