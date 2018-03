The focus of an ATF raid in the East Texas town of Hooks has a history of charges involving intimidation, sources say. He was arrested in November on a charge of public intimidation for allegedly sending threatening letters to Bossier District Court judges. Two months later, sources tell KSLA News 12, a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly sending a threatening letter to a Plain Dealing resident. ATF agents raided his home, seizing guns, March 7.