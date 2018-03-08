KSLA Investigates: Closing a loophole in crimes of violence

Some spouses, boyfriends and other partners are convicted multiple times of violently hitting, kicking, even choking loved ones. Yet they get out of prison before serving their full sentence. That happens because of a loophole in Louisiana law recently exposed by KSLA News 12 chief investigative reporter Stacey Cameron. Now lawmakers have agreed to work with KSLA News 12 to close the loophole. It's an effort that could save lives.