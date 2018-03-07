Landers Athlete of the Week: Byrd's Kayla Harrison

Byrd's sophomore track standout Kayla Harrison continued the strong start to her young career with an unorthodox win in the 300M hurdles over the weekend. She explains in this week's Landers Athlete of the Week.
