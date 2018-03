Main Street Texarkana has been nominated to receive $25,000 from the national small business movement Independent We Stand. In order for the city to pocket the cash, people must vote at the website MainStreetContest.com. The ArkLaTex's support would help further the city's efforts to revilatize its downtown sector, city officials said. Voting to determine the quarterfinalists continues until April 22. You can vote as many times as you want but only once a day.