7-year-old shot while 2 youths playing with gun; police arrest t - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

7-year-old shot while 2 youths playing with gun; police arrest their caretaker

Shreveport police have arrested the man who reportedly was caring for a 13-year-old and a 7-year-old when the older youth allegedly shot the other one in the neck.
Powered by Frankly