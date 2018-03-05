Reruns Are Fun is all about moms helping other moms - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Reruns Are Fun is all about moms helping other moms

For 22 years, Reruns Are Fun has been all about moms helping other moms clean out their closets, make some extra money and find deals. Now the venture that's grown from 32 consigners to 800-900 per sale is holding it spring and summer consignment sale. (Source: Jeff Dillard/KSLA News 12)

