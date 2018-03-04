Book club holds a community outreach forum - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Book club holds a community outreach forum

WOW book club held a community outreach forum today titled Make Our Voices Heard.Lillie Speed, founder and active president of WOW stated that they are more than just a book club. WOW holds community service events and helps the needs throughout the year.  The event was held at Bill Cockrell Community center 4200 Pines Road.

