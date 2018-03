KSLA News 12 is celebrating Black History Month with special salutes. KSLA News 12 now honors Stephanie A. Finley, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. She was the first African-American woman to hold such a position. Finley joined the Justice Department in October 1995 as an assistant U.S. attorney. She was appointed U.S. attorney in June 2010. KSLA News 12 salutes Stephanie A. Finley.