Firefighters want more machines to fight flu, other contagious d

Firefighters want more machines to fight flu, other contagious diseases

It's a germ fighter on two wheels. And now Bossier City Fire Department wants more. Fire Chief Brad Zagone says the expense is a relatively small price to pay when it comes to stopping the spread of flu and other contagious diseases.

