Grambling drops second-straight after win streak

A slow start doomed Grambling State Monday night as the Tigers fell behind early and couldn't dig out of a second-half hole against Mississippi Valley State. Tigers lose 79-74, their second-straight loss after winning eleven in-a-row.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.