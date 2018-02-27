Grambling drops second-straight after win streak - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Grambling drops second-straight after win streak

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) -

A slow start doomed Grambling State Monday night as the Tigers fell behind early and couldn't dig out of a second-half hole against Mississippi Valley State. Tigers lose 79-74, their second-straight loss after winning eleven in-a-row. 

