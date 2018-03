Remembering a fallen first responder from Shreveport every time you drive Interstate 49 south of Shreveport. That's the idea behind a bill filed in the Louisiana Legislature to name seven miles of I-49 after paramedic Trey Auld, who was killed in the crash of a medical helicopter. The stretch of highway runs between Stonewall-Frierson Road in DeSoto Parish and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in south Shreveport.