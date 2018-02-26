Flooding: La. governor declares emergency in Bossier, Caddo, Nat - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Flooding: La. governor declares emergency in Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, 7 other parishes

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded an emergency declaration Feb. 26 to include nine more parishes, including Bossier, Caddo and Natchitoches.
