Celebrating Johnny, of Johnny's Pizza fame, in the fight against Alzheimer's disease

Johnny Huntsman may be best remember for his delicious pizza and that charismatic personality while starring in his Johnny's Pizza House commercials for years. But now some 6 months after his passing, his pizza family is hoping to honor his memory by joining the fight against the disease that took his life, Alzheimer's.
