Back Alley Community Theatre turns good acoustics into good entertainment

No curtains. No stage lights. Not even a roof. Just good acoustics. That's how Back Alley Community Theatre began. Now the Grand Cane attraction has all those amenities and more. It stages plays, music and patriotic programs. Back Alley also has a special summer program for children. Next up is a 1950s show March 2-3 featuring Flashback. "The Red Velvet Cake," the crew's next play, will be staged in May. (Source: Jeff Dillard/KSLA News 12)