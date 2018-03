KSLA News 12 is celebrating Black History Month with special salutes to individuals and organizations who make a difference in our communuty. KSLA News 12 honors our own news director, Jayne Ruben. She is the first African-American news director at KSLA News 12. As news director, Ruben is in charge of news operations, including content and newsroom budgets. During her 30 years with KSLA News 12, she also has worked as a producer as well as an anchor and reporter.