KSLA Salutes: the B-21A Raider

Aerospace contractor Northrop Grumman is developing the B-21A Raider, a high-tech aircraft with modern stealth capabilities, to eventually replace the Air Force's aging bomber fleet. As for the battle-tested B-52s at Barksdale Air Force Base, Air Force leaders say there's still plenty of life in the iconic jets.

