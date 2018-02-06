ArkLaTex teen spends week in NYC training under master conductor - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ArkLaTex teen spends week in NYC training under master conductors

From high school to Carnegie Hall. It happened for one ArkLaTex teenager. Janae Williams discusses her week of working with 49 other students from around the world, training under master conductors and performing on a stage many only dream of doing.

Powered by Frankly