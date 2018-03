A stray bullet struck a 12-year old girl in one of her arms Jan. 23 while sleeping in her home on Merwin Street in Shreveport. Two days later, a stray bullet struck a 12-year boy in the chest while he was in an apartment at Milam at Poplar streets. And both incidents were the second shooting this month at each location. Residents say they now are in a state of shock and disbelief.