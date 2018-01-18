Bossier principal busts a move, becomes social media hit - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier principal busts a move, becomes social media hit

A Bossier Parish elementary school principal is among the latest ArkLaTex educators to take social media by storm by busting a move or two to announce a snow day. Kingston Elementary's Andrew Coleman says creativity is one of the most important parts of being an educator.

Powered by Frankly