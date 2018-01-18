KSLA Investigates: 3 DeSoto deputies caught up in state's wideni - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

KSLA Investigates: 3 DeSoto deputies caught up in state's widening LACE overtime inquiry

Three DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are on paid leave as a state investigation into possible abuse of an overtime ticket-writing program widens, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle tells KSLA Investigates.
