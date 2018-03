"My definition of community-oriented policing is different than some folks. I've always said community-oriented policing is not a program. It's not a unit. It's an attitude," Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says. "We do so many things to help the citizens, and they do so many things to help themselves. But, at some point, the people want Batman; they don't want a ballerina or something. They want a Batman, and so you have to balance."