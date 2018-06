Meet Kross Allen Jones. His grandmother gave birth to him the afternoon of Dec. 30 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Jones is the son of Cody and Kayla Jones, of Texarkana, Ark. When Kayla Jones was unable to carry a child through pregnancy, her mother-in-law Patty Resecker decided to act as a surrogate. Kayla Jones said Baby Kross is doing well.