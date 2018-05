One of five people in a vehicle that flash flooding swept off a road in Branson, Mo., says the water came very quickly at their vehicle. "We'd never seen it coming. ... Poof, it was here," Jamar Finley said. His 37-year-old brother Antonio Finley, of Nashville, Ark., is one of two people confirmed dead as a result of the accident at 9:20 p.m. May 27.