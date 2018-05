Just as Texas lawmakers passed a bill through the state House to require seat belts on school buses, loved ones gathered for visitation May 18 to remember a Shelbyville ISD student killed three days earlier in a school bus crash in Shelbyville, Texas. The funeral for 13-year-old Victor James Lee will be held at 2 p.m. May 19 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home, 1554 Texas Highway 7 in Center, Texas.