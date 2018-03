It has been two weeks since Shreveport City Council members agreed to let app-based, ride-sharing services like Uber, Lyft and Fare operate in the city. Neither police nor the city's legal department has heard from any of them. Two different authorities in the City of Shreveport say that Uber has been busy with Mardi Gras in South Louisiana and that they did not expect them to come to Shreveport until about now, or the next couple weeks.