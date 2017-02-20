Slain former Shreveport woman's friends trying to get her daught - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Slain former Shreveport woman's friends trying to get her daughter home to PA

Friends of slain former Shreveporter Ashley Mead are trying to get her year-old daughter back to Mead's home state, Pennsylvania. Body parts of the 25-year-old recently were found in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma. Investigators still are searching multiple states for the rest of her remains. Some are believed to be in Bossier Parish, possibly in a purple suitcase.

