City of Shreveport to host "Sunday Fun Day"

Sunday, the City of Shreveport and Alpha Media are hosting an event in an effort to stop the violence. "Sunday Fun Day" is a response to not only recent violence in our community, but violence across the nation.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.