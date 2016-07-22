City of Shreveport to host "Sunday Fun Day" - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

City of Shreveport to host "Sunday Fun Day"

Sunday, the City of Shreveport and Alpha Media are hosting an event in an effort to stop the violence. "Sunday Fun Day" is a response to not only recent violence in our community, but violence across the nation.

Powered by Frankly